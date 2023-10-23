Abrams: Comer’s Biden ‘bombshell’ once again falls way short

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.

(NewsNation) — For months now, I’ve been asking those calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached in connection with Hunter and James Biden’s business dealings to show the evidence. Show us the president, not Hunter or James Biden, but Joe Biden himself, was involved with corruption, and I’ll be the first one to call it out.

Over the weekend, it looked like finally there might be some real evidence. The House Oversight Committee on Friday released an image of a check made out to Joe Biden from his brother James for $200,000.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., explained how James Biden received $600,000 in loans from a failing hospital operator called Americore. That company in a bankruptcy filing said they loaned James Biden the money “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors” and that he could “obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

The check was written in March 2018. Joe Biden wasn’t vice president at the time, so he’s entitled to do whatever he wants. But a $200,000 payment from this business for that reason and then a check from James to Joe? It seemed like the first piece of concrete evidence potentially connecting Joe financially.

Of course, Fox News immediately invited Comer on to share his committee’s latest “bombshell.”

Fox’s Sean Hannity said: “This is a bombshell. Take a look at this. That is a check from Jim Biden. That is Joe Biden’s brother to Joe for a whopping $200,000.”

Comer told Fox that “more and more suspicious activity is popping up everywhere to the tunes of millions and millions of dollars from the Biden family. And now we have evidence that Joe Biden benefitted directly from this.”

But there’s a problem. If you take a closer look at the check, specifically at the memo in the corner, it says, “loan repayment.” It was a loan. Joe Biden didn’t scoop up the $200,000 in profit. He was getting paid back by his brother.

Bank records reviewed by multiple outlets confirmed that James Biden borrowed $200,000 from Joe two months earlier and James was paying that money back.

I’ve said all along that many of James and Hunter Biden’s dealings look bad. It sure seems like they were trading on the Biden name, but that doesn’t mean that Joe Biden was benefiting financially and they know that they have not been able to show that. Comer went on and on about Biden’s family members being flush with cash.

“The bottom line is that the committee has shown the Bidens alone have brought in over $15 million in their foreign influence peddling,” Comer said.

James Biden had a major stake in a $15 million influence peddling scheme, and yet somehow, he had to go crawling to his brother Joe, who was making money on a book and speaking gigs. And he had to borrow $200,000. I know it doesn’t fit the narrative that Comer has been selling, and the right-wing media has given him every chance to push that narrative.

Friday’s interview with Comer marked the Oversight Committee chairman’s 200th appearance of the year on Fox. That’s right, just this year. That’s almost every single day that James Comer has popped up on Fox to present his smoking guns and his bombshells, which have been consistently hyped up by the network.

But after Comer’s appearance on Hannity, Fox News largely steered clear of the latest bombshell. Usually these supposed Biden bombshells get regular play on Fox for days and come with dozens of segments. But, maybe this one’s too far-fetched for them.

Since Saturday, the James Biden check was only discussed in three segments on Fox News and only Jesse Watters mentioned it Monday.

If this were really anything close to a bombshell, we’d be hearing about it hour after hour on every single Fox News show.

Look, we’ve devoted many segments on the show to the Biden investigation. We are not ignoring it, like many in the left-leaning media. But every time Comer runs to Fox News or Newsmax with flimsy, so-called evidence and tries to sell it as a smoking gun or bombshell, it simply does not help his cause.

Comer has repeatedly called this the greatest political scandal of his lifetime. If that’s true, he ought to treat it that way and not spend so much time hyping up nonsense.

I take this investigation very seriously. It could lead to an impeachment vote. I think many people in this country do too, but it’s time that Comer does, as well.