Abrams: Day 2 of Depp testimony ‘bizarre’

(NewsNation) — The second day of testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife included an accusation she severed his finger, in a display of personal testimony NewsNation’s Dan Abrams called “bizarre.”

Depp described suffering alleged abuse at the hands of ex-wife Amber Heard in which he claims she punched him in the face and severed his finger with a bottle of vodka.

Jesse Weber of Law & Crime Network said on Wednesday’s “Dan Abrams Live” that it was a “strong day” for Depp as he strives to prove Heard was the abuser in their relationship, not him.

Depp’s team also played audio of Depp and Heard arguing over whether she punched him. Imran Ansari, also of Law & Crime Network, believes the jury will find it compelling.

