Abrams: Democrats’ election strategy may backfire

(NewsNation) — As Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor rises in the polls, NewsNation host Dan Abrams wonders: Do the Democrats have any regrets about their midterm strategy to boost GOP candidates?

No, says Democratic strategist Joe Corrigan. At least in Pennsylvania, where Republican Doug Mastriano has pulled with three points of his opponent, Josh Shapiro, in recent polling.

Democrats spent nearly $1 million in the state’s GOP primary to support Mastriano, who was endorsed by Donald Trump. The strategy has been employed in several states this election cycle, the idea being that the ultra-conservative candidates are more beatable in November’s general election.

