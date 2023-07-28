Abrams: Dems not dealing with Kamala Harris’ unpopularity Kamala Harris will be at the center of the political debate in 2024 Rachel Lindsay: We're trying to find something wrong with her Abrams: She's a gift to 2024 Republicans, given Biden's age Tom Palmer Updated: Jul 28, 2023 / 10:14 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation Did the government confirm aliens exist? Video Icon Video We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks Video Icon Video Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect next week Video Icon Video Carlee Russell arrested, charged on false reporting allegations Video Icon Video Houston, San Antonio sue Texas over ‘Death Star’ law restrictions Video Icon Video Police believe missing Wisconsin teen may be living off the grid Video Icon Video