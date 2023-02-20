Abrams: Media only wants to cover bad Memphis cops

(NewsNation) — This weekend, an officer of the Memphis Police Department died after suffering a gunshot in the line of duty. His name was Officer Geoffrey Redd.

I’m guessing you probably have not heard about him or his heroism, but you undoubtedly did hear about another incident involving his Memphis Police Department around the same time.

Why? Because so much of the mainstream media would much rather focus on covering the actions of a few bad cops from the Memphis Police Department who are charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols. Yet the national media has largely ignored Redd’s heroic actions.

This is not to defend in any way the actions taken by the officers from Redd’s same department and what allegedly led to the death of Nichols just a few weeks earlier.

But, the reality is that too many in the media don’t care enough when a cop is killed performing his or her duties, as Redd and his partner clearly were. They just view it as part of the job when bad stuff happens to cops. Not on this show.

On Saturday, 49-year-old Redd succumbed to a gunshot wound after he and his rookie partner, who has not been identified, responded to a simple trespassing call in which many lives were very possibly saved. The 15-year vet and his partner responded after a man started a confrontation at a White Station library in Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation explained what happened: “As the two officers attempted to talk to the individual, he produced a weapon and shot one of the officers.”

The officers had tried to de-escalate the situation when they say Torence Jackson Junior allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Redd in the head. Redd’s partner returned fire, killing Jackson.

It should be noted that this exchange of gunfire took place during normal business hours at a public library. There were plenty of innocent bystanders and witnesses, none of whom were hurt.

Redd would be rushed to the hospital where he would fight for his life for 16 days before finally being pronounced dead.

Now one might say this is not as sensational of a story as five cops allegedly killing an unarmed man on the streets of Memphis. And OK, maybe it’s true and that police have a higher obligation to the community. OK, that’s true, too.

But that might not be an excuse for the officers in the Tyre Nichols story. It might be an excuse for them getting more coverage, OK. It’s not an excuse for Redd’s story getting almost no national exposure.

The truth is that Redd’s story has all the hallmarks of what usually draws media attention. He was a newlywed, married just this past September. He was a U.S. Marine who joined the police department more than 15 years ago. He served as the director of security at his local church.

His rookie partner would take out the man who killed him, most likely saving multiple lives inside that library.

Redd led a heroic life of service.

Now we applaud NewsNation’s local Memphis station WREG, which interviewed Redd’s church bishop while Redd was still in the hospital fighting for his life.

The bishop said this about Redd and the care he received: “Just a great soul, a very kindhearted, mild mannered individual but still one that represents our city. It touches me, with all of the battering that our police department is getting and to see the kind of personal care that they have for families in these kinds of situations, because these officers put their lives on the line.”

This should be a bigger story than just in Memphis, Tennessee. But sadly, cops being killed, even one with a great and important backstory, isn’t enough for the mainstream national media who want to focus so much more on the cops doing wrong stories, rather than when cops do something very right and even when it cost them their lives.

So tonight, we salute Memphis police Officer Geoffrey Redd. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.