Abrams: Media showing double standard about Jen Psaki, MSNBC

(NewsNation) —When former aides and cabinet members to former President Donald Trump left the White House and took jobs with cable news networks such as Fox News, some in the media pounced at the opportunity to criticize them for the move.

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams believes that criticism is fair as those types of moves can lead to conflicts of interests in politics and the media.

However, Abrams does not believe that same level of scrutiny is being applied to now-former Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who is leaving her gig at the White House to reportedly join MSNBC.

When it came to the Trump White House, the left-leaning media often referred to the “revolving door” between the White House and Fox News.

Fair enough, Abrams argues. But why have those same media outlets been silent about the four Biden cabinet and administration members who used to work for CNN? Or the fact that Psaki is leaving for MSNBC and the new press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, came from MSNBC as well?

Mediaite Fouding Editor Colby Hall said this type of bias in the media has existed for a long time and the Psaki situation is no different other than it has gone with “zero scrutiny.”