Abrams on impeachment trial: GOP seems ready to convict Paxton Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial began Tuesday Paxton pleaded not guilty and requested a dismissal of charges Abrams: Key votes indicate Paxton may actually be convicted Caitlyn Shelton Updated: Sep 5, 2023 / 10:00 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation Michigan officer saves toddler during traffic stop Video Icon Video Should I kill spiders in my home? Entomologist explains Migrants overcrowd Chicago’s makeshift shelter at O’Hare Airport Video Icon Video Delta flight returns to Atlanta after flyer suffers from diarrhea National Archive digitizes thousands of UFO records Video Icon Video Is there new breakthrough in search for Amelia Earhart?