Abrams on impeachment trial: GOP seems ready to convict Paxton

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial began Tuesday
  • Paxton pleaded not guilty and requested a dismissal of charges
  • Abrams: Key votes indicate Paxton may actually be convicted

Updated:
Dan Abrams Live

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation