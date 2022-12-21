(NewNation) — A heart-pounding rescue was recently caught on police body camera in Tampa, Florida.

On Sunday, first responders rushed to save an 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter. The pair were pinned under a car.

The body camera video shows police and bystanders helping the woman and her great-granddaughter. Bystanders used a hydraulic jack to lift, while authorities managed to pull them to safety.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition. The child is in stable condition.

In the video above, Dan Abrams reviews the footage and says this is another act of police heroism that you probably won’t see on almost any other news network. Warning: Viewers may find some images disturbing.