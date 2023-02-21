Abrams: Santos comes close to apologizing in new interview

(NewsNation) — The hits just keep on coming for Rep. George Santos. Just when you thought we couldn’t learn anything more about the embattled freshman congressman, he sat down for a 40-minute interview with Piers Morgan.

The British talk show host pressed Santos on the multitude of lies that helped lead him to Capitol Hill. And just for a second there, Santos even seemed to offer a moment of contrition.

Morgan asked: “What about all the lies you’ve told? I mean, would you stare down the camera and just apologize?”

Santos replied: “I’ve looked inside the camera. I’ve said ‘sorry.’ And I have no problem saying sorry and asking for forgiveness of the American people watching at home and everyone abroad. Because I think that if you can … ask for forgiveness and have the humility to accept and admit your errors, I think that’s the first step.”

See what he did there? He said he has no problem apologizing and asking for forgiveness, but he never actually did either one.

Look, he just said he has no problem doing that. He got right past Morgan. The guy’s very good at this. Morgan did press him on the motivation for his lies regarding his education and resume.

Morgan asked: “Why would you lie about something like that?”

Santos replied: “Expectation on society, the pressure, couldn’t afford it, decided I wanted to run for office. Although I had built a very credible business career, I just didn’t have that part of my biography.”

A very credible business career? Morgan followed up with a pretty fair question as to how exactly Santos expected to get away with the lies in a giant media landscape that focuses on Capitol Hill.

Morgan asked: To run for Congress of the United States and to just tell blatant lies about even your academic record, I’m just struck not necessarily that a politician would lie, but that you would think no one would find out.”

Santos answered: “Well, I’ll humor you this. I ran in 2020 for the same exact seat for Congress and I got away with it then.”

Santos said he didn’t think anyone was going to find out. Like when he said he was Jewish, which Santos now denies ever happened.

Morgan said in the interview: “You claim to be Jewish, but you’re not Jewish.”

Santos fired back: “I never claimed to be Jewish.”

So, who’s the guy who said this in an interview in November?

“I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage and very proud of my grandparents’ story. Not only did we survive, but now I’m able to go advocate and fight for other Jewish people all across my district.”

If you’re confused, don’t worry. Santos cleared it up. That whole descending from survivors of the Holocaust thing, he claims it was actually just part of a rip roaring, hilarious joke.

“They’ve always made this as a party favor joke, and I’ve done it across stages,” Santos told Morgan.

Morgan pressed back: “What’s funny about falsely claiming you’re Jewish?”

Santos replied: “No, not falsely claiming I’m Jewish. I’d always say I was raised Catholic, but I come from a Jewish family. So that makes me Jew-ish. It’s always been a party favor. Everybody’s always laughed.”

This guy, he doesn’t stop. Everyone laughs, maybe except for actual survivors of the Holocaust.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.