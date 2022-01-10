(NewsNation Now) — With the omicron variant raging, many experts recommend home testing to assess your risk to others. But those test kits are in extremely short supply.

Long lines can be seen throughout the country at testing sites and in locations that have the kits for sale. So who knew that they can be found — of all places you might look — on a home shopping channel called ShopHQ?

Sunday, the network showcased a pack of five Flowflex antigen tests for $119, which is around 140% more than they go for at the store — typically $10 per test, or $50 for five.

And to make sure you know they are serious, they even had a doctor on hand to lend the show credibility.

That expert, Dr. Terry Dubrow, is a plastic surgeon. But not just any plastic surgeon. He was on the reality show “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

I don’t blame the doctor or ShopHQ for selling the tests, but when we are close to entering our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and a home shopping channel with a Real Housewives doctor is your best bet for a home testing kit? Well, that’s just pathetic.

ACON, which manufactures the Flowflex tests, and iMedia Brands, which owns ShopHQ, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.