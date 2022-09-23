(NewsNation) — The special master who former President Donald Trump both requested and is currently paying for is becoming a major thorn in his side, says NewsNation’s Dan Abrams.

In a new filing Thursday, senior U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Dearie is effectively demanding that the Trump team explain — in detail — any evidence they have that documents or other material were planted by the FBI during its August search of Mar-a-Lago.

Following the search, Trump and some of his allies suggested the agents who conducted the search had framed him. The former president repeated this claim Wednesday in an interview with Sean Hannity.

“The problem that you have is they go into rooms, they won’t let anybody near them … they wouldn’t even let them in the same building. Did they drop anything into those piles? Or, did they do it later? There’s no chain of custody here with them.”

Now, the special master Trump requested is asking his legal team to provide a detailed list and description of any item that the plaintiff asserts was seized from the premises but is not listed in the detailed property inventory.

Meaning: Did they steal anything?

“So the special master is downright daring Trump’s lawyers to put up or shut up about their client’s claims that the FBI lied or planted evidence,” Abrams said.