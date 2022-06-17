Abrams: Teacher sex scandals handled uniquely by gender

(NewsNation) — During an hour-long show about student-teacher sex abuse cases, Dan Abrams argued the impact of these crimes may not be felt evenly across genders.

“I do know personally some men, who were boys at the time, who had sex with female teachers and they recall it fondly. I don’t know of any women, who were girls, where that happened,” Abrams said. “So it would seem to me the trauma is different.”

Child psychologist Dr. Jennifer Harstein argued the trauma left behind on the children is there regardless of age or gender.

“Because there is a power differential, because there is a teacher and a student, is the same across the board,” Harstein said on “Dan Abrams Live.” “We see that there are problems with emotional development, physical development, academic development, all of those pieces. That happens regardless of gender and regardless of who the perpetrator is.”

Abrams argued the trauma and reaction is likely different based on the gender of the victim and perpetrator. Abrams said male perpetrators act more “predatory,” whereas female perpetrators act more “pathetic.” He also feels female victims carry more of a stigma around the incident than male victims.

