Abrams to viewer who said to ‘tone it down’: Stick to CNN

(NewsNation)— NewsNation viewers are invited to give their feedback on “Dan Abrams Live”— and they did, on segments on everything from the Jan. 6 commission to gun violence to morals.

Some of the emails viewers sent were read on the show Friday.

While some applauded Abrams, others criticized him for being too liberal— or too conservative.

Two emails weighed in on Abrams’ segment on Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, the high-profile prosecutor indicted earlier this year on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes.

On the show, Abrams criticized Mosby’s claim she was targeted because of her commitment to racial justice.

Daniel from Massachusetts wrote in to say the segment would have more impact if Abrams wasn’t “so white.”

“Sure, you can have an opinion too, but you really ought to tone it down. Perhaps I need to go back to CNN,” Daniel wrote.

In response, Abrams said, “if you believe that I should tone down my opinion that a claim of racism without any evidence is problematic, then CNN probably is a better place for you.”

Fred from Florida agreed with Abrams, though, saying the reason for what he said is Mosby’s “absurd defense” is simple.

“You said it yourself. She’s running for reelection in July. She’s merely looking to win in the court of public opinion,” he said. “So she’ll be re-elected.”

One viewer called him “full of junk.”

“You think the cops are so outstanding? Basically, I think you are full of it,” Michael from Florida said.

Another viewer from New Jersey suggested Abrams is too “far-right” to report a piece on the “hypocrisy of Republicans in the far right on gun violence.”

A viewer who calls themselves a “huge fan” said she likes Fox News as well as Abrams.

“Don’t be surprised when your new fan base turns out to be 90% conservative,” she said.

This was a stark contrast to another viewer, who said “Dan Abrams Live” is just more liberal lecturing.