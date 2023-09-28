Abrams: We should be furious over looting in America’s big cities

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.

(NewsNation) — Looting erupted for the second night and into this morning in Philadelphia following a judge’s decision to drop charges against a police officer in a fatal shooting during a traffic stop.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams asks: Why is looting so often the response from some to decisions with which they disagree? Why isn’t it a total and complete outrage? Why aren’t we all furious?

Video shows dozens of people stealing from stores, smashing the front doors and clearing products from the walls.

Looters ransacked 18 state-run liquor stores Tuesday, forcing the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to close 49 retail wine and liquor stores. They also hit Apple, Lululemon, Footlocker, pharmacies and hair salons.

Philadelphia police have arrested nearly 60 people but they can’t just get off with a warning or a slap on the wrist or this will keep happening.

It started after a judge dismissed charges against former officer Mark Dial, who shot 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in August.

Two officers pulled him over for driving erratically and they approached the vehicle. The driver was apparently holding a knife near his right leg. The officer told Irizarry to raise his hands; another officer yelled “he’s got a gun.”

The man rolled up his window and that’s when Dial fired.

Now, prosecutors have refiled charges against Dial in a higher court, but of course, that isn’t enough and still apparently creates a great excuse to go loot.

The justice system is playing out. But the looters still loot.

Of the more than 50 arrested so far, one was 21-year-old social media influencer Dayjia Blackwell, who was photographed crying in her mug shot. She is accused of encouraging looters while live on social media.

She was charged with burglary, conspiracy and riot, among other counts.

It was refreshing to hear the city’s mayor echo the sentiments that these looters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

These people don’t care. We should.