Abrams: Why did Amber Heard do NBC interview?

(NewsNation) — The media firestorm of a saga that is the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial is not over yet, despite the ruling issued in the case two weeks ago. In fact, a new chapter in the saga may have just been opened.

Heard, who lost her libel defense against Depp, did an interview with NBC’s “Today” in which she doubled down on everything she said in the trial, still claiming it was Depp who was lying, not her. A jury saw it differently.

“To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. “I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams questioned why Heard would do such an interview in the first place. The interview did nothing to help her, and possibly sets her up for another lawsuit, Abrams argued.

Heard seems to suggest at one point in the interview that the only way the jury could have sided with Depp was the acclaimed actor used his acting chops to sway the jury’s thinking.

“I don’t blame (the jury), I actually understand,” Heard said. “He is a beloved character and people feel they know him. He is a fantastic actor.”

Abrams wasn’t buying the explanation by Heard.

“To say that it was that, other than her often far-fetched testimony that sunk the case for her… I don’t know,” Abrams said. “I think Savannah Guthrie got it right when she pointed out to Heard that her apparent inability to take any sort of responsibility may have been the biggest problem for her during the trial.”

