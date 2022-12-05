Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy: Now what?

(NewsNation) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy after nearly $1.5 billion in verdicts against him over misinformation he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Houston, Texas, court Friday. According to reports, his filing lists $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities owed to 50 to 99 creditors and $1 million to $10 million in assets.

In the video above, Dan Abrams and the Law & Crime Network’s Jesse Weber question the Infowars host’s claim, since it may not be easy for the Sandy Hook families to get the money he owes them.