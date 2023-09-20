Murdaugh clerk accused of jury tampering appears in Netflix show

(NewsNation) — A court clerk that Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have accused of tampering with the jury in his murder trial is featured in a Netflix series.

Attorneys for the convicted murderer are appealing his conviction based on what they call “unprecedented” actions by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. She is accused by Murdaugh’s team of telling jurors to not be “misled” or “fooled” by his testimony. An attorney for some of the jurors has disputed those claims.

Now, Hill is making an appearance in “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” Three new episodes of the second season of the docuseries dropped Wednesday.

In part of the series, Hill discusses how she thought the jury would return a quick verdict against Murdaugh. The jury, in fact, reached their verdict just hours after they started deliberations.

“I had a feeling from our time together with the jury … that it was not going to take our jury long to make the decision in this case,” Hill said in the series. “It’s just called that women’s intuition.”

Hill landed a book deal about the case and even went on a book tour of sorts last month. In the docuseries, Hill suggests that she thinks Murdaugh may have had help with the murders of his wife and youngest son.

“I do think Alex pulled the trigger, and then I think he had help with cleaning up everything that needed cleaning up,” Hill said in the series. “And what we had left was the crime scene that took us to the trial.”

Law & Crime Network correspondent Angenette Levy has covered the Murdaugh case extensively. Hill’s participation in the docuseries doesn’t come as a surprise to her.

“I am not surprised one bit because she also took part in the Fox Nation documentary that came out in August, just a few weeks ago,” Levy said during an interview on “Dan Abrams Live.” “So, she was interviewed for that, she’s done the book. Now, she’s appearing in this documentary. She was doing interviews for her book that she wrote right after the trial, so I’m not shocked by this in the least.”

Still, it is rather shocking, Levy said, that Hill, as an officer of the court would be so open about her feelings regarding the case.

Will Hill’s series presence give weight to the Murdaugh team’s appeal? Levy thinks it could go either way.

“It may help it. It may become irrelevant. Really, what’s going to matter is what really happened,” Levy said. “What did she do throughout the course of this trial?”

In March, Alex Murdaugh, a member of a once-powerful legal dynasty in South Carolina, was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. Investigators say they were fatally shot in June 2021.

Murdaugh is set to appear in federal court Thursday. He has agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal charges alleging he stole millions of dollars from his former clients.