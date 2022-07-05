Amber Heard’s legal team asks judge to overturn verdict

(NewsNation) — If you thought the courtroom battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was over, think again. Heard is looking to overturn the defamation lawsuit verdict, and her legal team just took action asking the judge to do so.

Heard and Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other. The jury awarded $15 million in damages to Depp, which was reduced to just over $10 million because of a state cap on punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million.

Now, just over a month later, Heard’s lawyers have filed a 43-page court document asking the judge to either dismiss the case or order a new trial.

In the video above, Law & Crime Network analyst Richard Schoenstein reviews the case.