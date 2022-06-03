American media mimics each other over Queen’s jubilee

(NewsNation) — National cable TV outlets like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC rarely agree on anything. But one thing they all universally went all in on this past week was Queen Elizabeth II of England’s “Platinum Jubilee” in which her 70 years as Queen were celebrated.

The same cable networks that are often found to be lobbing partisan bombs at one another instead came together this week for all of the “pomp and circumstance,” a term they all used to describe the event over and over, of the Queen’s jubilee.

But why all the hysteria and coverage from American media over something that has little impact on Americans? And why did all these normally completely opposite media outlets cover the event in almost identical manners?

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams tried to answer those questions and more on “Dan Abrams Live” Friday.