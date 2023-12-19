Daughter who cried on TV over 2015 family murders now arrested

(NewsNation) — In 2015, four members of the same extended family were gunned down inside their home in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Halloween night.

Amy Vilardi, the daughter of one of the victims, discovered the scene and called 911. She appeared all over local news at the time, giving emotional interviews about the incident.

Eight years later, she and her husband Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi have been arrested in connection to the killings.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the two with four counts each of murder in connection to the fatal shootings of Amy Vilardi’s mother Cathy Scott, 60; step-father Mike Scott, 59; step-grandmother Barbara Scott, 80, and grandmother Violet Taylor, 82.

After the shooting, Amy Vilardi and her husband took to the media, giving emotional interviews about the discovery and even criticizing police for not involving them in the investigation.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said this is one investigation that his team is keeping “close to the vest.”

“This has been a long time coming. Eight years is a long time to have to wait for justice,” McBride said.

McBride started the job a year and a half after the killings and came into the investigation with a fresh eye. He commended the previous administration for having a good start to the investigation.

When he joined, they tried to keep it at the forefront of the media and on the public’s mind so that if there was ever any new information, somebody could come forward.

But McBride said the team knew all along the Vilardis were the main suspects for the killings; it was just a matter of actually proving they were responsible.

“We knew that this had to be very personal and we knew that it was likely a close family member or friend. So we zeroed in on them pretty quick, as our persons of interest,” McBride said. “It was very deliberate. It wasn’t something where some stranger off the street came in and did this.”