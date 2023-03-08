Are young TikTok users aware of bill that may ban it?

(NewsNation) — Federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are looking to ban Chinese-owned TikTok across the U.S. with a bipartisan bill called the RESTRICT Act.

Rather than singling out TikTok, the legislation, backed by South Dakota Republican John Thune and Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, aims to give President Joe Biden the authority to ban any foreign technology posing a security threat to the nation. This could include social media platforms, hardware and software.

According to reports, the White House currently supports the bipartisan bill.

If the bill becomes law, millions of young people who engage with TikTok or use the platform to make a living may be in for a rude wake-up call.

As lawmakers appear to become more serious about banning TikTok in the U.S., NewsNation host Dan Abrams asks if people are even aware this is happening on Capitol Hill. In the video above, TikTok star Luke Franchina discusses the topic with Abrams.