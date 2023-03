(NewsNation) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently suggested competency tests should be given to politicians older than 75.

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer’s take? Give one to everybody.

“There are (young) people who are out of their minds who are there now,” Boxer said Friday on “Dan Abrams Live.” “I just think picking on people because of their age is absolutely wrong.”

