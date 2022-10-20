Biden confronted about his moves on the campaign trail

(NewsNation) — Campaign rallies have long been a political candidate’s main stage to express their viewpoints. As the midterm elections approach, experts have noticed that strategies are evolving.

President Joe Biden appears to be keeping a low campaign profile when it comes to traditional events such as rallies. NewsNation host Dan Abrams questions why so few Democrats in close races want to campaign with the president, especially when many Republicans still want former President Donald Trump by their side.

In the video above, Michael LaRosa, former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, weighs in on the midterm campaign tactics.