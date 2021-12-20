(NewsNation Now) — Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly will join “Dan Abrams Live” on Monday to discuss the reaction that he and former President Donald Trump received from a crowd when the pair announced on Sunday they each had received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

In a video that O’Reilly’s news analysis show “No Spin News” shared to Twitter Monday, both O’Reilly and Trump revealed the information to a Dallas, Texas, crowd during the final stop of what has been dubbed “The History Tour.”

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

The announcement resulted in boos from some crowd members, the majority of whom were unmasked, according to a report from Newsweek.

Trump cut off the crowd to say “don’t, don’t don’t …” and referenced the booers as “a very tiny group over there,” according to the video from “No Spin News.”

Trump and O’Reilly’s Dallas appearance marked the end of their so-called “History Tour,” described as a “series of live conversations” surrounding “exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad” during Trump’s presidency.

O’Reilly most recently appeared on “Dan Abrams Live” on Dec. 14.

During that appearance, O’Reilly said he “wouldn’t have” sent the types of messages Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity sent to former chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot.

He also claimed that Fox News is “a different place than it was when I was there” and “diminishing the Capitol riot could never have happened” while he was with the network.

“Dan Abrams Live” airs weeknights at 8/7 p.m. CT.