Bill O’Reilly: Trump ‘is very proud’ of vaccine development

(NewsNation Now) — Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly, asked about the fact that former President Donald Trump was booed by his own supporters for revealing he received a COVID-19 booster shot, said the former commander-in-chief “is very proud” that his administration helped developed a coronavirus vaccine.

“There were about 11,000 people in that arena and maybe, I don’t know, 100 booed,” O’Reilly said on “Dan Abrams Live.”

O’Reilly, who also revealed he had received the shot, asked Trump about getting a booster during the final stop of what has been dubbed “The History Tour.” The program features O’Reilly interviewing the 45th president in a conversation about his time in office.

“We got a vaccine done in less than nine months that was supposed to take from five to 12 years,” Trump said on the tour.

When asked why the president had not revealed his booster status sooner, O’Reilly said he believed Trump did not want to alienate anyone.

“He doesn’t want to go out and alienate his core supporters and he knows some of them are anti-vaxxers,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said he didn’t warn Trump in advance that he’d ask about his booster shot status, but added that “what happened in America is a miracle” and he’s encouraging Trump to take credit for the vaccine.

“I’m trying to tell President Trump, run on your record,” O’Reilly said. “He’s gonna run again. I said ‘run on your record, because your record’s pretty darn good.’ I wouldn’t have done this show if I didn’t think that he had accomplishments. And that’s what we tried to get out.”

O’Reilly also addressed reports about low turnout during the tour, saying “the press lied.” He said they sold about 35,000 seats at premium prices for four shows.

“They are never going to give Donald Trump credit for anything,” O’Reilly said.

The former Fox News anchor shared images of arenas that appear full.