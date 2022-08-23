Bosses push back on employee work-from-home demands

(NewsNation) — There is a growing frustration among many young employees who feel entitled to tell their boss they should still be able to work from home.

According to reports, employees at tech giant Apple have petitioned the company to continue to be able to work from home. They are upset about a recent memo from CEO Tim Cook insisting that Apple staffers in the Bay Area offices report to the office three days a week following Labor Day weekend.

The petition reads, “We believe that Apple should encourage not prohibit flexible work to build a more diverse and successful company where we can feel comfortable to think different together.”

In the video above, see how some employers are starting to push back on staff insistence that they continue to work from home and why they believe being at home should come with lower salaries.