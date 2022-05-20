California man shot by police after firing rifle at them

(NewsNation) — Emergency dispatchers in California are being called heroes after they helped turn a police shootout into a non-fatal situation.

Parents of a man in California called police to their home after their son fired a rifle off on their front porch. When police arrived they formed a perimeter around the suspects house and attempted to communicate with him

The suspect, Blake Hernandez, had been ranting previously in the night about how people were “coming to get him,” according to his parents, and may suffer from mental health issues.

NewsNation contributor and former police officer Sean Larkin said it was key for the dispatcher to obtain this information on the original call so police could properly handle the situation.

“That this guy is still active and firing shots, and then the dispatcher actually convinces the parents to get outside the residence before the officers show up,” Larkin said. “Just having the suspect in the house by himself, knowing he’s armed, it allows the police department to slow things down.”

Soon after police formed a perimeter, Hernandez came outside with a rifle and fired a shot at police. Police immediately returned fire, striking Hernandez below his right armpit.

Hernandez retreated inside the house and, in an odd turn of events, called 911.

Larkin said 911 dispatchers performed like “heroes” in de-escalating an already violent situation.

“Him calling 911 and listening to that conversation, it makes you wonder if he’s aware of what he’s done and what’s actually going on and again, I am going to make the heroes out of these dispatchers,” Larkin said.

The second operator who spoke to Hernandez after he was hurt did so in a calm manner and tone that was able to get Hernandez to surrender to police outside before the incident had a chance to turn fatal.

“The female we hear at the end that talks to the suspect, convinces him to come outside safely so that he can be treated for his wounds, and he does so without the gun in his hands,” Larkin said.

Hernandez was charged with attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm. He is being held on $1.5 million bail.