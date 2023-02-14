Charges may be dropped against officer in on-duty killing

(NewsNation) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who became the first in the city to be charged for an on-duty killing there.

In a letter to Attorney General Rob Bonta, Jenkins said she will drop charges against former Officer Christopher Samayoa at a March 1 hearing. In 2017, Samayoa fatally shot Keita O’Neil, a carjacking suspect, during a police chase.

Jenkins said the charges handed down by her predecessor, the recalled Chesa Boudin, and filed against Samayoa appear to have been “politically motivated.”

In the video above, NewsNation host Dan Abrams speaks to Samayoa and his attorney about the development and what could be next in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.