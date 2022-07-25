NewsNation exclusive: Chris Cuomo to give first interview since exiting CNN

(NewsNation) — Former anchor Chris Cuomo will return to national television Tuesday in a NewsNation exclusive one-on-one with Dan Abrams Live, his first public interview since exiting CNN.

It will be a comprehensive interview with Cuomo, the former host of CNN’s most popular prime-time show “Cuomo Prime Time.” Abrams and Cuomo will discuss Cuomo’s past, what he’s been doing since his departure and his plans for the future.

Watch the exclusive interview on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday, July 26 at 9/8 CT.

Cuomo has slowly been attempting to reenter the national spotlight after he was suspended and subsequently fired from the network last December over helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, strategize to fight sexual harassment allegations.

In March, Cuomo hit CNN with a $125 million arbitration claim alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother and suggested they did the same themselves.

According to his attorneys, Cuomo has “been damaged in countless ways” due to the network “unceremoniously” firing him. His claim states his journalistic integrity has been “unjustifiably smeared,” making it difficult to find work in the field in the future.

Cuomo launched his new podcast and YouTube series “The Chris Cuomo Show” last week, and the podcast was among the most popular news podcasts on iTunes. Cuomo used his inaugural episode to address parts of his exit from CNN, saying he does not have animosity toward CNN and is ready to “move on” from the scandal.

The Hill contributed to this report.