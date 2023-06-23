Abrams: ‘Insane’ that companies fire workers stopping theft

(NewsNation) — Employees at a Circle K convenience store and a Lululemon store were fired for confronting people engaging in theft.

In both cases, the companies said the workers violated safety policy barring employees from trying to stop shoplifters.

The incidents have sparked debate about why a company would punish employees trying to protect assets.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams says it “all seems sort of insane” that people are being fired for defending their workplaces.

Abrams discussed the incidents with his colleague Leland Vittert, comedian John Fugelsang and Newsweek opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon.

