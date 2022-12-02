Columnist calls for media introspection after Pelosi attack

(NewsNation) — Following the attack on Paul Pelosi, the right suggested there are critical questions unanswered and implied a cover-up, while the left rushed to judgment and got some things wrong.

Zachary Faria, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, says there are questions about the “establishment media’s motives” arising from the way the attack was covered.

In the aftermath of that coverage, he says introspection is required, but the industry seems reluctant to embrace that. He joined “Dan Abrams Live” to discuss his recent column. Watch a portion of the interview above.