Consultant: Teens accused in Vegas hit-and-run are ‘infuriating’

(NewsNation) — Warning: The video above is disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

A former police chief and security consultant says the Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally running down a bicyclist are “infuriating.”

“Every time I see the video or hear those calls, every police officer goes back to the times that they had stuff like that,” retired Fort Worth Police Chief Jeff Halstead said during a Tuesday interview on “Dan Abrams Live.” “It is so infuriating to see their absolute disregard for that gentleman’s life.”

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been charged with murder in connection to the hit-and-run that killed retired police Chief Andy Probst. Video captured the vehicle appearing to steer toward Probst and ram into his bicycle Aug. 14.

Ayala and Keys were arraigned in Clark County Justice Court on Tuesday. Halstead predicts that a plea deal will eventually be struck with one of the teens.

“I’m sure the defense is going to take the passenger, try to turn them state’s witness against the driver. That’s going to make such a strong case, but this has no public appeal whatsoever. So they better hope they get a decent plea agreement because a judge is going to absolutely hammer that driver,” Halstead said.

Ayala and Keys are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.