Could Scott Peterson get a new trial?

(NewsNation Now) — A criminal defense attorney believes Scott Peterson does not have a shot at a new trial, saying the man convicted for murdering his wife and unborn son is “not going anywhere.”

Peterson was resentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court last year.

The judge has also scheduled a weeklong hearing beginning Feb. 25. to decide if Peterson should get a new trial on guilt or innocence based on a juror who did not disclose that she had been assaulted by a boyfriend while pregnant and obtained a restraining order during another pregnancy.

“The appellate court can find that there was some prejudice, there was some error, but it wouldn’t have made a difference in the outcome.” attorney Mark Eiglarsh said on Dan Abrams Live.

Abrams, who covered the trial inside the courtroom, agrees that Peterson has almost no shot at a new trial.

“This wasn’t a close case at the time,” Abrams said.

Abrams says he is surprised by how passionate some of Peterson’s supporters are, including young people who have been listening to podcasts or watching shows about the 2002 Christmas Eve killing.

“I am not because ignorance is what fuels so many people’s misguided thoughts these days,” Eiglarsh said. “It’s so easy to feel a certain way when you’re really don’t know what the evidence is.”

“It’s not a single fact,” Abrams said. “It’s not one thing. It’s look at the totality and it can’t be (anyone) else but Scott Peterson, in my view.”

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.