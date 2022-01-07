A case of system failure, an inhospitable stay, and a state senator’s legislation on ‘political prisoners’

In Clark County, Washington, 38-year-old Keland Hill was charged with stalking and abusing his wife Tiffany, pushing her into a wall and violating a protection order. While out on bond on those charges, prosecutors say, Hill tried to buy a rifle and even placed a GPS tracking device on Tiffany’s car. Despite the pleas of prosecutors to raise Hill’s bond from $75,000 to $2 million, bond was increased to only $225,000. Hill made bond, was released days later and shot and killed Tiffany in front of their three children. Tabitha Ojeda, Tiffany Ojeda’s sister, and Aurea Conde, Tiffany’s mother, join “Dan Abrams Live” to discuss the case and its repercussions.

A woman staying at a four-star hotel in Kansas City says the front desk clerk at the Hotel Phillips entered her room and tried to sexually assault her. Jesse Weber, anchor on the Law & Crime Network, discusses the case with Abrams.

In the day’s Mediaite Moment, Abrams takes a look at the viral feud on “Sesame Street” between Elmo, Zoe and Rocco.

State Sen.Nathan Dahm of Oklahoma, a Republican, has introduced a bill to bar the federal government from transporting people convicted of crimes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, whom he calls “political prisoners,” through Oklahoma. Abrams talks with Dahm about his legislation.

The MLB Network has opted not to renew the contract of reporter Ken Rosenthal, who also covers baseball for The Athletic and Fox Sports, after Rosenthal wrote articles critical of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, articles for which he had previously been suspended by MLB for three months. Andrew Marchand, sports media writer with the New York Post, discusses the story and the tensions between MLB and Rosenthal.

Body camera footage from the Houston Police Department shows a conflict between police and an armed woman. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, retired Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer, joins the show to discuss the showdown and its outcome.