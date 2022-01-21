A common phrase some don’t like, Hillary in 2024, and whiskey scams

(NewsNation Now) — The Huffington Post’s Brandon Soderberg explains why some don’t like the term “officer involved shooting.”

Former Bill Clinton advisor Doug Schoen analyzes the chances former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton runs for president again in 2024.

In the Mediaite moment, Abrams looks into a reporter getting hit by a car and other strange moments from the week.

WhiskeyRaiders.com’s Jay West gives tips on how to avoid a scam of people filling expensive bottles with cheap booze.

In tonight’s “On Scene,” how police handled a situation where a driver who crashed into another car had a gun on his dashboard and reached for the weapon.