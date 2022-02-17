A former RNC chair’s warning to the GOP, Palin’s lawsuit, and a trial 8 years in the making

(NewsNation Now) — Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot discusses his open letter to the Republican National Convention, criticizing members of his party for not responding forcefully to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The Mediaite Moment examines the claim that the Russia-Ukraine tensions are a smokescreen to divert Americans’ attentions away from shortcomings of President Joe Biden.

George Washington University’s Frank Senso talks about Sarah Palin’s failed lawsuit against The New York Times.

Law and Crime Network’s Jesse Weber discusses the case against a Florida police officer, Curtis Reeves, who killed a man in a movie theater in 2014. Reeves is arguing self-defense.

In tonight’s On Scene, Abrams and Sheriff Michael Chitwood share video of a man who called in a potential active shooter, and the twist officers learned when they got to the scene.