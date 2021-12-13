A liberal version of Texas’ abortion law, the scourge of gerrymandering, and police bodycam

(NewsNation Now) — The show starts with Dan examining California’s attempt to transform the mechanics behind Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law to benefit a liberal cause — gun control. State Sen. Brian Dally (R) explains why he thinks it shouldn’t be allowed.

NPR’s Eric Deggans discusses the Time magazine person of the year, and whether it’s still relevant.

This week’s Mediaite Moment focuses on Fox News’ Chris Wallace and his stunning decision to leave the network for a CNN streaming service.

Michael Li of the Brennan Center for Justice discusses the rise of gerrymandering and its lasting effects on politics.

The Law and Crime Network’s Jesse Weber breaks down Monday’s developments in the Kim Potter trial.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we see how police responded after a suspect in a car dragged an officer who was trying to get him out.