(NewsNation Now) — The show starts with Dan examining California’s attempt to transform the mechanics behind Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law to benefit a liberal cause — gun control. State Sen. Brian Dally (R) explains why he thinks it shouldn’t be allowed.
NPR’s Eric Deggans discusses the Time magazine person of the year, and whether it’s still relevant.
This week’s Mediaite Moment focuses on Fox News’ Chris Wallace and his stunning decision to leave the network for a CNN streaming service.
Michael Li of the Brennan Center for Justice discusses the rise of gerrymandering and its lasting effects on politics.
The Law and Crime Network’s Jesse Weber breaks down Monday’s developments in the Kim Potter trial.
In tonight’s bodycam segment, we see how police responded after a suspect in a car dragged an officer who was trying to get him out.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.
Latest News
- A liberal version of Texas’ abortion law, the scourge of gerrymandering, and police bodycam
- Christmas party may have saved KY couple from storm
- Crime sprees, media shakeup and Bezos’ tornado response
- Kentucky survivors detail close call, the return of mask mandates, and what’s behind the surge in theft?
- Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows