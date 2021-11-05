A push to stop registering women for draft; missing 13-year-old girl

(NewsNation Now) — If you are the parent of a college-age young man, or are that age yourself, then you know all men in this country have to register in case the country ever brings back the draft, but that only applies to men, not women. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and five others in the Senate want to make sure it stays that way, even threatening to block Pentagon funding if language adding women to the draft pool isn’t removed from next year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, weighs in on “Dan Abrams Live.” Plus, you’ll hear Abrams’ take.

Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Daniel Bibb joins the show to talk about the possible motivations behind ex-governor Andrew Cuomo’s sex crime charge.

A dad rescues his underage daughter from sex traffickers and is now accused of killing the 19-year-old man he says sold her. A reporter following this story, USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza, joins Abrams with the latest on what’s happening.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood helps break down body camera footage that shows officers encountering a suspect with a butcher knife.

Angeline Hartmann, the media director for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, discusses the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.