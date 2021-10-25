Alec Baldwin’s legal responsibility; disturbing allegations surrounding a major university

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Will Alec Baldwin be charged following the deadly shooting on his movie set? As an actor, he’s probably not going to be held criminally liable. But as a producer on the movie? He could be in trouble. Cynthia Armijo, who practiced criminal law in New Mexico for more than 20 years, joins the show to fill us in on some of the specific state laws at play.

The set of “Rust” isn’t the first time someone has been inexplicably killed on a film set. In 2015, a young camera assistant was killed and numerous people were criminally charged. Justin Sylvester of “E!” News, who covered this story extensively, joins the show to discuss the case.

A new report suggests that Liberty University has a major problem when it comes to reporting sexual assault on campus, according to more than 50 former female students and staffers. NewsNation reached out to the university for comment. They declined to comment on the pending litigation. Hannah Dreyfus, the ProPublica reporter on this story, joins the show to break down the shocking and disturbing allegations.

On today’s police bodycam segment, new video shows a traffic stop escalating to a rapid exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect, leaving the officer wounded. Retired Tulsa police lieutenant and former co-host of “Live PD” Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins the show to discuss the video.

Robert McMillan, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal who covers computer security and hackers, talks to us about how Russian hackers could be impacting supply shortages.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.