Antonio Brown statement, possible new Super Bowl location, and a tennis star fights deportation

(NewsNation Now) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown was officially released from the team Thursday after a bizarre on-field outburst this weekend. Gary Gramling, senior editor at Sports Illustrated, joins the show to discuss the fallout, including Brown’s claim that he was forced to play with an injury.

Immigration attorney Zjantelle Cammisa Markel then joins us to discuss tennis star Novak Djokovic’s possible deportation from Australia.

In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, we take a look at Jon Stewart’s Harry Potter comments and backlash.

Then, The Washington Post’s Tom Jackman joins us to discuss where cases stand on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

And NewsNation’s Markie Martin shares why the NFL might need to find a new location for the Super Bowl.

In tonight’s On Scene, a suspect in a car tries to get away and ends up dragging an officer. Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin helps us break down the video.