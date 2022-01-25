Avenatti representing himself, UFC fighters make ‘pennies’ and a road rage trial

(NewsNation Now) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Michael Avenatti can represent himself in his criminal trial on charges he stole from his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels. Criminal defense attorney Dana Cole and Terri Austin, host and legal analyst on the Law & Crime Network, weigh in on how this will impact the case.

NewsNation contributor George Will joins the show to discuss Arizona Democrats censuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Will also weighs in on Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens not making the cut for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In tonight’s Mediaite segment, we are looking at reaction to President Joe Biden’s hot mic moment.

Andreas Hale, senior combat sports editor of The Sporting News, joins the show to discuss UFC fighters’ low compensation.

Then, Law and Crime Network anchor Jesse Weber discusses the trial of a man accused in a deadly road rage incident involving a bike.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we are looking at how officers responded when a suspect said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.” Retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins us to break down the video.