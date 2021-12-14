Bill O’Reilly: Fox News now ‘a different place’; also, who’d pay to watch CNN+ streaming service?

(NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly hit the road last weekend for the first two stops on what they’re calling “The History Tour.” The program features O’Reilly interviewing the 45th president in a conversation about his time in office.

O’Reilly joins “Dan Abrams Live” on Tuesday to discuss reports that there is low turnout for the tour. He also discusses communication between his former colleagues and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, best known by his TV moniker “Dr. Oz,” says the biggest Philadelphia newspaper is trying to cancel him in his run for the U.S. Senate by refusing to refer to him as “Doctor Oz.” In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, Dan Abrams breaks down what’s really going on with the doctor.

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR, joins us to discuss CNN launching a new streaming service and who might watch.

Terri Austin, host and legal analyst on the Law & Crime Network, talks to us about the Michigan school shooter’s parents court appearance Tuesday and what their charges could mean going forward.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we look at what happens when a carjacking suspect tries to outrun officers, hitting one of them. Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey breaks down the infrared and bodycam video.