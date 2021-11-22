Brazen big city criminals, Waukesha suspect’s record, and the media’s not-so-accurate Rittenhouse coverage

(NewsNation Now) — Some big city criminals seem to think they can get away with brazen crimes. Retired Tulsa, Oklahoma police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larken joins the show to talk about some of the trends.

How could Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing at least five people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have been let out on bond when he has a 20-year criminal record? Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske explains.

Monday’s Mediaite Moment focuses on the reaction of some pundits to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict that might prove they weren’t following the trial that closely.

Dan Abrams turns his attention to the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery with the help of attorney and former Congressman Bob Barr, as well as Judge Glenda Hatchett.

Finally, in the bodycam segment, we see how police in Los Angeles responded to a call about a crime spree in which a gunman shot a 14-year-old boy.