(NewsNation Now) — Tony Cotton, the lawyer for the man accused of giving Kyle Rittenhouse the weapons he brought to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and then used to shoot three men, killing two of them, discusses the prosecutors dropping the case
Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kurtis Wilder weighs in on the charges the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter are facing, even though they are not accused of pulling the trigger.
Tonight’s Mediaite moment examines ShopHQ’s apparent 150% mark-up of Flowflex COVID-19 at-home tests.
University of Pennsylvania women’s swimmers told Outkick they believe the swimmers do not appreciate having a trans athlete on their team. Outkick’s Bobby Carpenter explains.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano reports on a man who was charged for allegedly trying to kill former President Donald Trump.
Tonight’s “On Scene” segment highlights the work of Los Angeles police to save a downed pilot whose plane was stuck on train tracks.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Case dropped in Rittenhouse affair, parents of alleged Michigan school shooter, and controversy over trans swimmer
- Exploding costs of energy, anger over Chicago school closures, Biden avoids the press
- CEO calls ‘Great Resignation’ a lie, advocates for employees
- Radio: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
- Radio: Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17