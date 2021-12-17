(NewsNation Now) — As the defense rests in Kim Potter’s trial, Dan Abrams and NPR’s Eric Deggans dive into why some cases with similar circumstances don’t get national attention.
Nearly one year into Joe Biden’s presidency, 72 of the 85 U.S. ambassadorships are unfilled. Obama White House Director of Global Engagement Brett Bruen explains the real-world impact.
In tonight’s Mediaite Moment, a look into Seth Meyers’ fixation on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
How big a problem is recipe theft in the culinary world? Chef Andrew Zimmern gives his thoughts.
In this Friday’s missing child segment, Dan looks into the disappearance of Harrison Strong, 4, from Thompson Falls, Montana.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.
Latest News
- COVID cases rise as holidays near, judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement, postponements hit pro sports
- Cases like Kim Potter’s sometimes go under the radar, missing ambassadors, and stolen recipes
- Texas’ border wall, COVID-19 cases surge, and 60K people still in Afghanistan want out
- Construction starts on Texas’ border wall; no cost estimate given
- Family loses infant son in Kentucky tornado