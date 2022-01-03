Censorship online, everyone’s criticizing the CDC, and the meteor over Pittsburgh

(NewsNation Now) — Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for posting misinformation, but is that really the way to change hearts and minds? Dan Abrams and The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast debate.
Dan and Reason’s Matt Welch discuss why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is having a hard time escaping politicization.
In tonight’s Mediaite Moment — how did Alan Dershowitz, who’s denied accusations of sexual abuse from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, get invited by the BBC to analyze the Ghilaine Maxwell trial?
Does former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown deserve support for mental health issues after his latest outburst? Sports Illustrated’s Gary Gramling weighs in.
NASA’s Bill Cooke explains some of the oddities around a meteor that was observed over Pittsburgh.
In tonight’s On Scene, how police and bystanders found a man who appeared to hold up a bakery with a gun — and shot at police.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
