Child predator sting, Olympics ratings disaster and a fiery rescue caught on body cam

(NewsNation Now) — An elaborate multi-agency investigation in Florida has resulted in the arrest of more than a dozen men who thought they were soliciting sex with children online. As part of “Operation Wolves Blanket,” investigators went undercover as minors communicating on numerous social media platforms with the suspected predators. Capt. Dustin Cosson and investigator Heather Tice with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office join us to discuss the sting.

Ryan Glasspiegel, a sports and entertainment reporter at the New York Post, talks about the low viewership of the Olympics.

Tonight’s Mediaite moment segment focuses on the future of CNN.

Republican strategist John Feehery discusses the party taking on Donald Trump.

Eric Deggans, a TV critic with National Public Radio, talks about what could be next for Joe Rogan after he received backlash for using a racial slur.

In tonight’s bodycam segment, we’re talking to the deputies from the Kendall County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office who worked to rescue two women and a dog from inside a burning house.