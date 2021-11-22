NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie weighs in on the potential threat of former President Donald Trump to the Republican Party and the state of the 2024 presidential election. See part two of his interview with Dan Abrams.

What exactly is in the Steele Dossier? And did the media cover it properly? Abrams goes behind the headlines with Glenn Kessler, editor and chief writer at “The Fact Checker” to break down the dossier.

Then, the Mediaite Moment segment takes a look cable newsers taking over the video app TikTok.

And on tonight’s police body camera segment, a dramatic video shows a car plunging into a marina and first responders working to rescue a man trapped inside.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.