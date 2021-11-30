CNN suspends Chris Cuomo, fears over omicron and day two of Smollett trial

(NewsNation Now) — CNN just announced it is suspending host Chris Cuomo. He’s been under fire from all sides after a series of text messages and transcripts were made public by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The network is acting on those calls from critics, slapping their highest rated host with an indefinite suspension. Should he be fired? You’ll hear Dan’s take. Plus, Erik Wemple, media columnist for the Washington Post, weighs in.

Professor Rudo Mathivha, director of critical care medicine at Baragwanath Academic Hospital, joins us to discuss what she is seeing in South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected.

Then, the Mediaite Moment segment takes a look at Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the media.

Attorney and Law & Crime network host Jesse Weber joins us to discuss the Jussie Smollett trial.

Then, Adam Klasfield, the managing editor for Law & Crime, talks to us about what’s happening inside the courtroom during the Ghislaine Maxwell trail.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey joins us for the police body camera segment. We will see what happened a suspect refuses to put down a knife.

