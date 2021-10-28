Cuomo charged with ‘forcible touching’; traffic stop turns into deadly shooting

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A misdemeanor sex crime charge has been filed against Andrew Cuomo. A complaint filed with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office details the allegation. It says that Cuomo “did intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victim’s left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky and Aaron Keller, deputy editor-in-chief at Law & Crime, weigh in on the former governor’s latest legal troubles.

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, joins the show to discuss the latest on the Kyle Rittenhouse case and how the word “victim” impacts his trial.

On Thursday’s police bodycam segment, video shows a suspect trying to make a dramatic getaway from officers by jumping out of a window. Retired Tulsa police lieutenant and former co-host of “Live PD” Sean “Sticks” Larkin joins the show to discuss the explosive body cam footage.

Former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori discusses how the people on both sides of the political aisle are mad at Attorney General Merrick Garland .

